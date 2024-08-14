Bangladeshi turmoil risks weaker banks and slower financial reforms, S&P says

Economy

Reuters
14 August, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:20 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi turmoil risks weaker banks and slower financial reforms, S&P says

The agency said the banking industry's weaknesses, including a lack of liquidity, thin capital buffers and ailing asset quality, have been exacerbated while the departure of senior central bank officials could delay ongoing structural reforms.

Reuters
14 August, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:20 pm

Protesters shout slogans as they vandalise a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with paint and mud, demanding her resignation at Teacher Student Center (TSC) area of University of Dhaka in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
Protesters shout slogans as they vandalise a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with paint and mud, demanding her resignation at Teacher Student Center (TSC) area of University of Dhaka in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Political turmoil in Bangladesh is likely to slow planned financial reforms and has already added to weakness in the country's banking sector, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled to neighbouring India last week after student-led protests against her spiralled into some of the worst violence in the country since its 1971 independence from Pakistan, killing about 300 people and injuring thousands.

An interim government, led by Nobel prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus, has been appointed to plug a power vacuum and hold elections, but the protests have widened to target officials appointed during Hasina's term, including the central bank chief and four deputy governors, who have resigned. A new central bank governor has been appointed.

"We see risk of policy inaction and a potential slowdown in financial reforms," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Shinoy Varghese said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agency said the banking industry's weaknesses, including a lack of liquidity, thin capital buffers and ailing asset quality, have been exacerbated while the departure of senior central bank officials could delay ongoing structural reforms.

The anti-government protests emerged from a movement in July against quotas in government jobs, as the $450-billion economy - the world's fastest-growing just years earlier - struggled with youth unemployment, inflation and shrinking reserves.

These conditions drove Hasina's government to seek a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, which was approved in January 2023.

The weeks of unrest have fanned inflation in the country, which reached 11.66% in July - when the government imposed a nationwide curfew, shutting down transport, offices and the mainstay garments industry for days - from 9.72% the previous month, according to official data.

Moody's Analytics said last week it has revised Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast for this year to 5.1% from 5.4% previously.

"Bangladesh's recovery from the currency crisis hinges on the ability of any replacement government to meet public concerns and reestablish social order," it said in a note.

Bangladesh / Top News

S&P Global / Political Turmoil / Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

6h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

1h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

1h | Videos
"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

2h | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

2h | Videos