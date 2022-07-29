Bangladeshi investors can set up fertiliser factories in Uzbekistan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said Bangladesh is encouraging it's investors to set up fertilizer factories in Uzbekistan under joint ventures.

She said this when Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev paid a courtesy call on her at PM's official residence Ganobhaban here.

In a media briefing, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the premier put emphasis on developing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan.

She said both Bangladesh and Uzbekistan should work together to explore many areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Hasina said Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones across the country to utilise the young and vibrant manpower.

She said Bangladesh attaches importance to the relationship with Uzbekistan.

Recalling the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur to Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 1973, she said the trip had laid the foundation of the bilateral relations between the two countries which has got strengthened over the years.

She said Bangladesh is emphasising on the development of ago-processing industries to meet the growing demand of local markets and export those to the international markets.

About the Russia-Ukraine war, the PM said it is causing problems for all the countries and the people are suffering for it.

She said Bangladesh has started taking precautionary measures amid the global crisis.

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister put emphasis on strengthening further his country's long-term friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a potential partner of Uzbekistan and we want to transform it to a strategic partnership," he was quoted as telling the Bangladesh PM.

He said his country is keen to enhance economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev, also the Investment and Foreign Trade Minister, said Uzbekistan is a good hub of CIS (Commonwealth Independent States) countries as there is a lot of potentials for developing business here.

He sought cooperation with Bangladesh in the pharmaceuticals and ICT sectors.

The visiting Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated Bangladesh's economic advancement, growing per capita income and development of agriculture sector.

He said they hope to set up Uzbekistan embassy in Dhaka.

In this regard, the Bangladesh PM assured him of all support and cooperation.

Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev conveyed the greetings of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina also conveyed her regards to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and invited him to visit Bangladesh at his conveniences.

During the meeting, both sides have agreed to work on for avoidance of double taxation.

Uzbek Deputy Minister for Investment and Foreign Affairs Laziz Kudratov and Uzbek Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Jasurbek Choriev, Bangladesh PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Bangladesh ambassador to Uzbekistan Jahangir Alam were present.