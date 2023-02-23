Bangladeshi goods will gain Saudis' trust, hopes Tipu Munshi

Economy

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:59 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday (23 February) said there is a high demand for Bangladeshi products in Saudi Arabia and the opportunity for exports should be utilised.

"Although Saudi Arabia has just over 3 crore people, their purchasing power is very high. We believe our exports to the country would be equivalent to those with 10 crore consumers," said the minister while inaugurating a three-day expo, titled "Bangladesh Product Exhibition 2023", in Riyadh.

A total of 30 companies, mostly from apparel, pharmaceuticals and leather sectors, participated in the event to showcase their capacity and competitiveness.

The commerce minister said Bangladesh is now able to supply any quantity of world-class products in the world market at competitive prices.

"We have to exhibit in different countries like Saudi Arabia with advanced production capacity and world class products to grasp the attention of buyers," the minister said at the event organised by the Export Promotion Bureau.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government including the King and the Crown Prince for the country's support towards Bangladesh.

The minister hoped that the government of Saudi Arabia will continue to help and cooperate with Bangladesh in terms of trade and investment.

Under the chairmanship of AHM Ahsan, vice chairman of the Export Development Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh's ambassador to Riyadh Mohammad Javed Patwari and BGMEA President Farooq Hussain spoke at the event as the special guests.

