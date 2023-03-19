Bangladeshi businesses to enhance India Inc cooperation

Businessmen from Bangladesh and India decided to expand trade cooperation after a memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard between Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) on Sunday.

BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury and BCC President NG Khaitan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the BCI headquarters in the capital. After the signing ceremony, businessmen from both countries paid visits to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Beza chairman, industries secretary and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

As per the MoU, business-related data will be shared by both parties, mutual trade and business assistance would be expanded, a Dhaka-focused desk would be set up at BCC office in India, a Kolkata-focused desk would be installed at BCI office in Dhaka, information will be shared on participating in trade fairs, expositions and seminars in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India.

The Indian side at the event also pledged to work with their Bangladeshi counterparts in the sectors of light engineering, agro-based industries, blue economy, information technology, skills development and training.

The BCC chief further said that both Bangladesh and India are fast developing economies with deep population densities offering huge consumer bases to capitalise on.

The BCC chief also invited everyone present to attend next year's Kolkata trade fair.

Earlier, at the invitation of BCI, a 14-member Indian business delegation led by Khaitan started a three-day Bangladesh tour on 18 March.