Bangladeshi businesses call for smooth Colombo transshipment

Before shifting to Singapore and India recently owing to the political and economic crises in Sri Lanka, shipping stakeholders have said, a large chunk of Bangladeshi container trades used to avail transshipment at Colombo Port.

Bangladeshi apparel businessmen and exporters now say they will return to the port if Sri Lanka can ensure smooth services to them.

At a discussion at the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association office in Chattogram on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Keith D Bernard said the Colombo authorities are working around the clock to normalise the situation.

"We may be going through tough times economically and politically, but we did not stop," he said. "We want Bangladeshi traders to use Colombo Port more. We have already decided to give preferential anchoring facilities to Bangladeshi feeder vessels at Jaya Container Terminal of the port."

Syed Mohammad Arif, president of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said, "What our buyers want is more important than what shipping lines or traders want. They want smooth connectivity and faster shipment. That's why the port authority should pay more attention to a reduction of cargo handling time."

The association's Senior Vice-President, Syed Iqbar Ali Shimul, emphasised transshipment costs as he said Colombo Port in some cases has been charging more than Singapore.

Around 40% of Bangladesh's exports are shipped to foreign markets from Chattogram via Colombo Port. The remaining 60% of export items are transported through Singapore, Malaysia's Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas. Operations at Colombo Port were suspended on 10 May this year as political clashes flared up across the island nation.

"We are now offsetting the crises," said Sri Lanka Ports Authority Managing Director Upul Jayatissa as he elaborated on ongoing projects to expand the capacity of Colombo Port.

Mentioning the port as the "first choice", Chattogram chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Das said the preference should meet with adequate benefits.

"We are constructing Matarbari seaport and Bay Terminal at Chattogram port where ships of up to 18 metres draft would be able to anchor. This will make us a key economic hub of Asia in the future. Sri Lanka should take note of our future plans and act accordingly," he commented.

Appreciating the initiatives by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority towards a turnaround, Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Director Shahed Sarwar said Colombo Port should leave the past behind and underscore positive branding.

Catriona Jayasundera, senior general manager of Colombo International Container Terminals, said Bangladesh can save at least five days in exporting goods to Europe by using Colombo Port instead of Singapore, and Bangladeshi container trades should utilise that opportunity.