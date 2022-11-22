Bangladeshi businesses call for smooth Colombo transshipment

Economy

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi businesses call for smooth Colombo transshipment

Lankan shipping stakeholders say they are offsetting political and economic crises gradually 

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Before shifting to Singapore and India recently owing to the political and economic crises in Sri Lanka, shipping stakeholders have said, a large chunk of Bangladeshi container trades used to avail transshipment at Colombo Port.

Bangladeshi apparel businessmen and exporters now say they will return to the port if Sri Lanka can ensure smooth services to them.     

At a discussion at the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association office in Chattogram on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Keith D Bernard said the Colombo authorities are working around the clock to normalise the situation. 

"We may be going through tough times economically and politically, but we did not stop," he said. "We want Bangladeshi traders to use Colombo Port more. We have already decided to give preferential anchoring facilities to Bangladeshi feeder vessels at Jaya Container Terminal of the port."    

Syed Mohammad Arif, president of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said, "What our buyers want is more important than what shipping lines or traders want. They want smooth connectivity and faster shipment. That's why the port authority should pay more attention to a reduction of cargo handling time."

The association's Senior Vice-President, Syed Iqbar Ali Shimul, emphasised transshipment costs as he said Colombo Port in some cases has been charging more than Singapore.

Around 40% of Bangladesh's exports are shipped to foreign markets from Chattogram via Colombo Port. The remaining 60% of export items are transported through Singapore, Malaysia's Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas. Operations at Colombo Port were suspended on 10 May this year as political clashes flared up across the island nation. 

"We are now offsetting the crises," said Sri Lanka Ports Authority Managing Director Upul Jayatissa as he elaborated on ongoing projects to expand the capacity of Colombo Port. 

Mentioning the port as the "first choice", Chattogram chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Das said the preference should meet with adequate benefits.    

"We are constructing Matarbari seaport and Bay Terminal at Chattogram port where ships of up to 18 metres draft would be able to anchor. This will make us a key economic hub of Asia in the future. Sri Lanka should take note of our future plans and act accordingly," he commented.

Appreciating the initiatives by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority towards a turnaround, Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Director Shahed Sarwar said Colombo Port should leave the past behind and underscore positive branding.   

Catriona Jayasundera, senior general manager of Colombo International Container Terminals, said Bangladesh can save at least five days in exporting goods to Europe by using Colombo Port instead of Singapore, and Bangladeshi container trades should utilise that opportunity.

Top News

Transhipment / Colombo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

55m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering