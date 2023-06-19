Respect for human, political rights needed to retain duty-free access to UK through new scheme

Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

The UK's landmark Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) has come into effect, with the caveat of respecting human and labour rights, alongside compliance with relevant international conventions, including those on civil and political rights, anti-corruption, climate change and the environment.

The DCTS allows duty-free access to Bangladesh for 98% of exports, including readymade garments, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Monday, adding it is more generous than the European Union's scheme.

But its retention hinges on meeting the DCTS' preferences regarding human and political rights, among others.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said the DCTS will support Bangladesh's manufacturing capacity, increase long term economic growth and resilience, and allow it to access global supply chains.

"It benefits the UK through greater consumer choice and competitive prices. This announcement underscores our commitment to a modern and mutually beneficial partnership with Bangladesh, based on deeper, economic and trade ties and global standards".

It simplifies trading rules and cuts tariffs on products entering the UK from 65 developing countries, including Bangladesh.

Talking with The Business Standard, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said the DCTS scheme will create an opportunity for Bangladesh's exports to the UK market, especially "when we will lose duty-free market access after LDC graduation."

Bangladesh is due to graduate from the Least Developed Country status in 2026.

He also mentioned that this facility will also be helpful to negotiate with other countries after graduation.

The BGMEA vice president, however, said there is no fear about maintaining compliance and labour rights issues as the Bangladesh apparel industry already maintains the standards which is beyond their setting standards.

The DCTS will help grow trade, boost jobs, and drive sustained economic growth, a press release from the British High Commission Dhaka reads.

This new scheme demonstrates the UK's commitment to a modern and mutually beneficial partnership with Bangladesh.

The scheme will contribute to developing countries' integration into the global economy, creating stronger trade and investment partners for the future, and strengthening supply chains, it adds.

The DCTS makes it easier to produce goods using components from other countries without losing duty free status.

Under the new scheme, Bangladesh will be able to participate in global value chains involving raw materials from 95 countries to export their final products to the UK duty-free, provided they meet certain requirements.