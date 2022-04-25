Bangladesh wants to procure LNG from Qatar for a longer period: PM

Economy

UNB
25 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought to continue procurement of LNG from Qatar for a long term period.

"Bangladesh is currently purchasing LNG from Qatar. We want it to continue for a long term period," she was quoted as saying.

The prime minister expressed the desire when newly appointed ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani paid a courtesy call on her at PM's official Ganobhaban residence here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

In reply, the Qatar envoy hinted the existing 15-year deal on LNG procurement with Bangladesh could be extended for a longer term.

Welcoming the envoy of Qatar in Bangladesh, the PM hoped that the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries would further be consolidated in the days to come.

The envoy mentioned that Bangladeshi workers have been working efficiently to build stadiums in Qatar to host the upcoming Football World Cup-2022 scheduled to kick off November next.

The prime minister conveyed greetings to the Emir of Qatar and its prime minister.

The Qatar ambassador said the relation between Bangladesh and Qatar would be a historic one in future. 

PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah was present at the meeting.

A process is on to sign several deals between the two countries on avoidance of double taxation, visa waiver and cultural affairs. 

