Bangladesh, Vietnam eye collaboration for mutual trade benefits

Bangladesh's ready-made garment manufacturers and their Vietnamese counterparts have discussed opportunities that have been created in the global apparel market and avenues of working together to make use of them.

"Bangladesh and Vietnam are two major players in the global apparel market, and the scope is huge for us to complement each other for deriving two-way trade benefits," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan when a delegation of Vietnamese garment businesses called on him in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien, the delegation also discussed business opportunities and potential partnerships to promote mutual trade growth, according to a press release.

The visit was a step towards promoting business-to-business connections and cooperation in the garment sector in order to tap into the trade potential between two South Asian countries.

The discussions covered a range of topics, including global apparel business trends, current challenges, and the potential of trade and investment.

"We can share our knowledge and expertise and intensify collaboration that will help both sides develop and grow together," said the president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"To do so, it's very important to connect businesses from two countries so that they can explore trade opportunities and seize them," he added.

Both sides expressed willingness to arrange more visits and meetings between businesses in Bangladesh and Vietnam to strengthen trade ties in the coming days.

Other members of the Vietnamese delegation were Do Quoc Hung, Deputy Director-General, Asia-Africa Market Department, Do Van Trong, Executive Board, Pham Anh Dong, Managing Director, Viet Giang Garment Jsc, Nguyen Thi Hien, Director, Vietnam Textile & Garment Sustainable Development Solutions Ltd Co, Pham Thi Phuong Hoa, Director, Hung Yen Garment Corporation, Joint Stock Company, and Le PhucTien, Director, Bac Giang LGG Garment Corporation Jsc.

BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury and Urmi Group Chairman Ashfaque Ahmed were also present at the meeting.