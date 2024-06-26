Bangladesh Venture Capital invests Tk2.5cr in Chaldal and Sokrio

Economy

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Venture Capital invests Tk2.5cr in Chaldal and Sokrio

Md Sabur Khan, BVCL chairperson, said the financing was aimed at promoting the growth of the startups

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 06:35 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited (BVCL) has announced investing a total of Tk 2.5 crore in Chaldal Limited and Sokrio Technologies Limited.

The announcement was made at an event organised by BVCL in the capital's Daffodil Plaza on Tuesday.

Md Sabur Khan, BVCL chairperson, said the financing was aimed at promoting the growth of the startups. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs," he added.

Chaldal.com, a leading e-commerce platform in Bangladesh that leads the online grocery delivery industry, received Tk2 crore in investments from the local venture capital firm.

On the other hand, Sokrio Technologies Limited, a software as a service (Saas) platform providing distribution management system (DMS), received Tk50 lakh in investments.

The investment announcement was followed by a panel discussion titled "Founder's Insight: A Journey of a Dream to Crafting Reality." 

Daffodil Group Chairman Md Sabur Khan, Chaldal Founder and CEO Waseem Alim, Brainstation 23 PLC Founder and CEO Raisul Kabir and Sokrio Technologies Founder and CEO Md Mubir Mahbub Chowdhury participated in the panel discussion moderated by BVCL CEO Shawkat Hossain.

The panel discussion explored the insights and experiences of accomplished entrepreneurs. It also focused on fundraising for startups, IPO opportunities for startups, and maintaining motivation throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

The event was participated by a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs, offering an exceptional networking opportunity and a platform for sharing industry knowledge and best practices.

Bangladesh Venture Capital / Chaldal / investment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

7h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

8h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Now | Videos
South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

1h | Videos
'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

1h | Videos