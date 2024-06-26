Bangladesh Venture Capital invests Tk2.5cr in Chaldal and Sokrio

Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited (BVCL) has announced investing a total of Tk 2.5 crore in Chaldal Limited and Sokrio Technologies Limited.

The announcement was made at an event organised by BVCL in the capital's Daffodil Plaza on Tuesday.

Md Sabur Khan, BVCL chairperson, said the financing was aimed at promoting the growth of the startups.

"This demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs," he added.

Chaldal.com, a leading e-commerce platform in Bangladesh that leads the online grocery delivery industry, received Tk2 crore in investments from the local venture capital firm.

On the other hand, Sokrio Technologies Limited, a software as a service (Saas) platform providing distribution management system (DMS), received Tk50 lakh in investments.

The investment announcement was followed by a panel discussion titled "Founder's Insight: A Journey of a Dream to Crafting Reality."

Daffodil Group Chairman Md Sabur Khan, Chaldal Founder and CEO Waseem Alim, Brainstation 23 PLC Founder and CEO Raisul Kabir and Sokrio Technologies Founder and CEO Md Mubir Mahbub Chowdhury participated in the panel discussion moderated by BVCL CEO Shawkat Hossain.

The panel discussion explored the insights and experiences of accomplished entrepreneurs. It also focused on fundraising for startups, IPO opportunities for startups, and maintaining motivation throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

The event was participated by a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs, offering an exceptional networking opportunity and a platform for sharing industry knowledge and best practices.