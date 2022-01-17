Bangladesh-US economic partnership remains strong

Bangladesh-US economic partnership remains strong

Economic partnership between Bangladesh and the US stayed strong despite tough times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years, said John D Dunham, Economic and Indo-Pacific Affairs Unit chief of the US embassy in Bangladesh on Monday.

"In 2018-19, Boeing completed sales deals of three more 787 aircrafts for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and a deal is in its final stage with a US company to deliver 40 broad gauge heavy railway locomotives," he said at the farewell of Earl Robert Miller, the outgoing US ambassador in Bangladesh, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham).

Bangladesh launched its first Bangabandhu Commercial Communicative Satellite from the Kennedy Space Centre, and Bangladesh's leading company, Beximco, exported critically important Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the USA, Dunham added.

He also presented various programmes on the economic advancement of both countries in recent years.

Addressing the virtual programme, Earl Miller expressed his gratitude and contentment with the love of Bangladesh and its people.

"While I will no longer be with you, United States ambassador to Bangladesh, I would love to continue to be an ambassador for Bangladesh," he said.

He also highlighted his efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations during his three year tenure.

Miller said, "It has been a great honour and joy in my life to serve as ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh for the last three years. You know, I am not just concluding my assignment in Bangladesh; I am also retiring from the Foreign Service after 35 years."

Lauding Miller's role in improving bilateral ties between US and Bangladesh, Aftab Ul Islam, former president of AmCham, told Miller, "I would urge upon you that Bangladesh is facing some political issues at a very high level of the USA. I hope you will be able to smooth up a lot of issues. And we consider the USA as one of our best friends. Not only friends, they are our biggest trade partners all through."

However, Miller did not say anything about the issues.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of AmCham, moderated the programme. Nurul Islam and Forrest Cookson, former presidents of AmCham, Eric Walker, country manager of Chevron Bangladesh; Alauddin Ahmed, CEO of MetLife Bangladesh; A Gafur, director of Abdul Monem Economic Zone Ltd; N Rajashekaran, managing director & Citi Country Officer, Citibank, N A; Sharif Aziz, managing director at Elite Force; and Debasish Deb, country manager of PepsiCo, among others, spoke at the farewell event.

Bangladesh-US relationship / AmCham / American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)

