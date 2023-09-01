Bangladesh, US discuss trade, investment, tech transfers

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:40 pm

Bangladesh Foreign Minister and a Business delegation from the USA discussed the possibility of trade, investment, and technology transfers in the next two years from now building on a stronger sub-regional growth trajectory and leveraging the Bay of Bengal frontiers.

Minister AK Abdul Momen hosted the US-Bangladesh Business Council, headed by Chairman Kobos and Ambassador Atul Keshap, at the State Guest House Padma on Wednesday, according to a press release.   

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was also present at the meeting. 

The USA delegation, consisting of top executives from the energy, power, equity, aviation, agro, food processing, medicare, and other major sectors, have been staying in the country on a four-day tour.

The two sides also discussed the long-term possibilities and prospects for business between the two countries and the mid-term measures needed to be taken to realise the huge potential in these sectors.

