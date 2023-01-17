Bangladesh urges AIIB to review loan terms

Bangladesh has requested the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to review its loan terms considering the recent abnormal increase in Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the request to visiting AIIB Vice President (Investment Operations) Urjit R Patel during a meeting at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital Tuesday (17 January).

The finance minister also urged the bank to introduce a cap, redefine spreads, extend maturity period and waive the commitment fee as the World Bank does.

"AIIB can emphasise Green Climate Finance and SDG linked bonds following suit with the Bangladesh Bank," the minister added.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Division's Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Economic Relations Division's Secretary Sharifa Khan and other top officials were present in the meeting.