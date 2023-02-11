Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum turns as Trust

The Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum (BTBF), established in June 2022, has been formalised as a Trust after functioning for six months with an aim to protect and promote Turkish and Bangladeshi commercial interests through a trade and investment-focused approach and activities.

A release said that led by Rubana Huq of Mohammadi Group and Salauddin Kashem Khan of AK Khan Group of Companies, the BTBF is now comprised of 12 Bangladeshi conglomerates and four Turkish companies.

The founding trustees of BTBF are: BTBF Author and Founding Chairperson Rubana Huq, MD, Mohammadi Group, BTBF Author and Founding Co-Chairperson Salahuddin Kasem Khan, chairman, AK Khan and Co Ltd, BTBF Trustee and Founding Deputy Chairperson Kazi Zahedul Hasan, founder and MD, Kazi Farms Group, BTBF Trustee and Founding Secretary Ercüment Polat, CEO, United Aygaz LPG Ltd.

Moreover, BTBF founding trustees are– Anjan Chowdhury, key stakeholder, Square Group, Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and MD, United Group, Sk Nasir Uddin, chairman, Akij Group, Alihussain Akberali, chairman, BSRM, Mirza Salman Ispahani, chairman, MM Ispahani Ltd, Enayetullah Khan, founder and MD, Cosmos Group, Abul Khair Litu, chairman, Bengal Group Ltd, Simeen Rahman, group CEO, Transcom Group, Rupali Chowdhury, MD, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, Hakan Altınışık, director of Technology and Innovation, Arçelik, Mehmet Yıldız, administrative and financial specialist, NKY Architects and Engineers and Özgür Türkm, country director, LCWaikiki.

During their meeting on 7 February, BTBF Trustees also decided to make an in-kind contribution to the relief efforts for the victims of the 6 February earthquakes in Türkiye.

BTBF is planning to visit Türkiye in September 2023.

On 17 January 2023, BTBF was launched formally and its office was inaugurated at Marina Mansion in Gulshan-2 in Dhaka.

The Turkish embassy in Dhaka has been actively facilitating the growth of a mutually beneficial relationship between Bangladesh and Türkiye in the past few years. As a result, there has been a significant progress in trade volume and Turkish investment in Bangladesh.