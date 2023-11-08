Bangladesh on trajectory towards cashless economy: Palak

Economy

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh on trajectory towards cashless economy: Palak

Palak highlighted four key components for robust cybersecurity

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:43 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh is now on the trajectory towards a cashless economy as the country's workers have turned into efficient professionals, and the farmers have become smart agriculturalists, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said.

He made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a seminar on "Smart Bangladesh and Cyber Security", jointly organised by the iDEA Foundation and Hoplon Ltd at the Bangabandhu Military Museum Hall in the capital on Wednesday.

Palak highlighted four key components for robust cybersecurity – heightened awareness and training, rigorous law enforcement, technological advancement, and international collaboration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, the state minister emphasised that the construction of a Smart Bangladesh hinges on four fundamental pillars – the cultivation of smart citizens, the development of a smart economy, the establishment of a smart government, and the fostering of a smart society.

Furthermore, he said that the implementation of a National Digital Architecture would effectively mitigate instances of data theft.

Addressing as special guest, ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that data centre, cyber security, and digital signature are three basic things for cashless and paperless infrastructure development.

"Cyber security is extremely important, and to protect it, national and international ICT departments are relentlessly working. Along with government data centres, private centres can also play a vital role in it," he added.

Delivering the keynote presentation, the founder and CEO of Technohaven Company Ltd Habibullah N Karim stated that to address the existing challenges in cyber security awareness training programmes must be implemented.

He also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector, and the necessity of prioritising investments in cybersecurity, particularly in the realm of research and development.

Presiding over the seminar, Kazi M Aminul Islam, chairperson of iDEA Foundation and executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, said, "In order to build smart Bangladesh, it is absolutely needed to secure cyber security. To generate awareness, iDEA foundation has been relentlessly working."

He mentioned that the issue of cyber security should be taken seriously by recruiting skilled and qualified manpower so that the country's citizens do not have to face any problems like other countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Cashless economy / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

5h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

5h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

9h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

3h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

5h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

7h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

23h | TBS World