Bangladesh on track to become upper-middle income country: WB country director

Economy

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh on track to become upper-middle income country: WB country director

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 07:31 pm
Bangladesh on track to become upper-middle income country: WB country director

Bangladesh is on the right track to become a high middle-income country by 2041, the World Bank's acting country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Souleymane Coulibaly said on Tuesday (5 September).

"Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. I strongly believe that the country is on the right track to become an upper-middle income country by 2041, as Bangladesh has maintained its economic growth over the years despite the Covid-19 pandemic", he said while speaking as the Guest of Honour at a discussion meeting titled 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Role of RAISE Project' organized by PKSF. 

Eminent economist and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over the discussion meeting. PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder gave the welcome address. 

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said that Bangladesh needs to invest in microenterprises if the country wants to benefit from the demographic dividend. 

He said development of microenterprises requires implementation of capacity enhancement activities along with financial services.

PKSF is working tirelessly to improve the socio-economic status of the people who lag behind, said Dr Nomita Halder. 

The RAISE project is working to improve the overall quality of life of the people, especially the youths by enhancing their capacities, she added. 

In a presentation on 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges', Md Fazlul Kader, Additional Managing Director of PKSF, highlighted the role of various activities and projects of PKSF in the development of microenterprises. Besides, Dilip Kumar Chakravorty, General Manager (Programs) of PKSF and Project Coordinator, RAISE presented on various aspects of the Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project.

Former Dhaka University Professor MA Baqui Khalily discussed the presentations. Some participants of the RAISE project shared their experiences at the event. Besides, officials of PKSF and its Partner Organizations and representatives of the World Bank participated in the event.  

To enhance human capacities in microenterprises, the RAISE project was launched in February 2022 jointly funded by PKSF and the World Bank. 

The project is being implemented in the urban and peri-urban areas of 333 upazilas of 64 districts of the country through 70 Partner Organisations. 

Under this five-year project, Tk1.75 lakh youths and micro-entrepreneurs are receiving inclusive financial services as well as capacity development support. 

The RAISE project is playing an important role in achieving the Perspective Plan 2021-2041 of the Government of Bangladesh and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by creating opportunities for youths to engage in dignified and decent work environments.

Top News

Upper-middle income country / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

27m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World