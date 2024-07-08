Bangladesh is set to join emerging CIPS: Waseqa 

Waseqa addressing at the workshop on Digitalizing International Trade in Bangladesh as Chief Guest jointly organised by ICC Bangladesh, ICC DSI at a city hotel on 8 July. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is set to join the emerging Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) that facilitates international transactions in currencies alternative to the US dollar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, said today (8 July).

"The up-and-coming Chinese-broached payment platform is a second global payment system the country is going to use after the US-dominated SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications] to make payments outside the country," she said while addressing at the workshop on Digitalizing International Trade in Bangladesh as Chief Guest jointly organised by ICC Bangladesh, ICC DSI at a city hotel.

She said traditional trade involves many paper documents and processes.

"Trade digitalisation would reduce the time and cost associated with manual handling, courier services, and delays caused by lost or misplaced documents, Digital records would be instantly and seamlessly transmitted, verified, accessed, and stored, leading to faster and more secure transactions. This would reduce the administrative burden and eliminate errors and discrepancies caused by manual data entry."

Nevertheless, the country still needs to take some more steps to make the digital infrastructure sound, secure, and robust to facilitate the efficient settlement of international paperless trade, said Waseqa.

The state minister said the government will undertake necessary steps for preparation of required law in consultation with relevant ministries, trade bodies and other stakeholders for approval of the parliament.

In his speech, ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman said, "By adopting the globally recognised digital standards promoted by the ICC DSI, Bangladesh can streamline its trade processes, reducing paperwork and manual interventions. This efficiency can lead to faster processing times, lower costs, and reduced errors.

"Also by encouraging the use of innovative technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, the ICC DSI can help Bangladesh stay at the forefront of technological advancements in trade. This can lead to the development of new digital tools and platforms that further enhance trade efficiency."

ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, in his welcome address, said trade digitalisation could help reduce the incidences of data mismatch similar to the major incongruity in Bangladesh's export that has been identified recently.

Ensuring cyber security and data protection are two of the vital areas of safe digital international trade, he added.

Nearly 200 participants from different banks and other relevant organisations joined the workshop.

ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman moderated the opening session. Pamela Mar, Managing Director, Digital Standard Initiative (DSI), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) conducted the Workshop. Iftekhar Alam, Regional Head, South & South East Asia International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), Islamic Development Bank; Rupa Chanda, Director Trade, Investment and Innovation Division, UNESCAP; Edimon Ginting, Country Director, Bangladesh Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank; and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Vice President, ICC Bangladesh & Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

also spoke on the occasion.