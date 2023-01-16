Bangladesh sends revised quota proposal for six essentials to India

Economy

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sends revised quota proposal for six essentials to India

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Bangladesh sends revised quota proposal for six essentials to India

The commerce ministry has sent the revised requirement quota for six essentials to India as per the neighbouring country's request.

During his visit to India last December, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi asked the Indian government for an annual quota of six essential commodities considering the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Ministry of Commerce asked for a quota of 45 lakh tonnes of wheat, 20 lakh tonnes of rice, 7 lakh tonnes of onions, 15 lakh tonnes of sugar, 1.25 lakh tonnes of ginger, 30,000 tonnes of lentils and 10,000 tonnes of garlic.

However, the Indian government said the amount of quota mentioned in the proposal was too high for Bangladesh and suggested the quota be revised.

Dhaka gets positive response from Delhi on quota for rice, wheat: Tipu Munshi

Following India's request, Bangladesh sent the revised quota last week for importing the six essential goods, according to a notification issued by the ministry.

The commerce ministry today called an emergency meeting for Tuesday with senior officials of different ministries to discuss the matter.

"India believes the quantity requested is too high given that its overall exports of the grain to Bangladesh stand at an annual average of about 7 lakh tonnes," Tipu Munshi said at a recent press conference.

Bangladesh annually imports nearly 65 lakh tonnes of wheat from different sources, particularly from Russia and Ukraine, to meet the local demand.

Top News

quota / Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

10h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

11h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

Now | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

1h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

1h | TBS Graduates
Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals