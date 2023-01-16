Bangladesh sends revised quota proposal for six essentials to India

The commerce ministry has sent the revised requirement quota for six essentials to India as per the neighbouring country's request.

During his visit to India last December, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi asked the Indian government for an annual quota of six essential commodities considering the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Ministry of Commerce asked for a quota of 45 lakh tonnes of wheat, 20 lakh tonnes of rice, 7 lakh tonnes of onions, 15 lakh tonnes of sugar, 1.25 lakh tonnes of ginger, 30,000 tonnes of lentils and 10,000 tonnes of garlic.

However, the Indian government said the amount of quota mentioned in the proposal was too high for Bangladesh and suggested the quota be revised.

Following India's request, Bangladesh sent the revised quota last week for importing the six essential goods, according to a notification issued by the ministry.

The commerce ministry today called an emergency meeting for Tuesday with senior officials of different ministries to discuss the matter.

"India believes the quantity requested is too high given that its overall exports of the grain to Bangladesh stand at an annual average of about 7 lakh tonnes," Tipu Munshi said at a recent press conference.

Bangladesh annually imports nearly 65 lakh tonnes of wheat from different sources, particularly from Russia and Ukraine, to meet the local demand.