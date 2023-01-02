Bangladesh sees record single-month exports in December

The country recorded the highest-ever single-month exports in December of 2022 with a year-on-year growth of 9.33% to $5.37 billion, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The export earnings for December, 2021 was $4.9 billion.

Bangladesh's export earnings crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time in November this year.

The export earnings were $3.91 billion and $4.36 billion in September and October respectively.

However, the earnings were 1.03% lower than the target for December which was $5.42 billion.

The export earnings from the ready-made garments increased 15.35% year-on-year in December from $4.04 billion in December 2021 to $4.67 billion 2022 December.