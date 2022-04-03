Bangladesh sees 25% remittance growth in March

Economy

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sees 25% remittance growth in March

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:24 pm
Bangladesh sees 25% remittance growth in March

Bangladeshi migrants sent $1.86 billion to home in March ahead of Ramadan this year, which is 25% more than the previous month and also the highest in the past eight months.

As the virus situation started to normalise in mid 2021, the remittance tonic that largely helped the country's economy recover from the pandemic started to decline gradually. Remittance in February this year was $1.49 billion – the lowest in the past 21 months.   

People concerned say several government incentives and normalised migration pushed up the remittance inflow apart from the Ramadan – the month of fasting and Eid festival. They also insisted that the inflow will remain high in upcoming months too.

Remittances have been declining since June last year as the pandemic waned. After a six-month downturn, the inflow rose slightly in December and January, and then fell again to $1.09 billion in February this year.

The government has set a target of $26 billion remittance earning for the 2021-22 fiscal year. After the first nine months of the current fiscal year, 57.69% of the target was met so far as remittance inflow stood at $15.29 billion – more than 17% less than the corresponding period of previous year's $18.59 billion.  

Meanwhile, the government has raised the cash incentive on remittance to 2.50% from the previous 2%.    

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said Bangladeshi migrants sent their savings to their families back home during the pandemic.

"Now they are sending more ahead of Ramadan and Eid. This stream could persist for the next couple of months," he told The Business Standard.  

He also attributed increased incentive to higher remittance flow.  

In March, $391 million in remittances came through Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

The bank's Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula said, "Remittance inflow increases on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid. Besides, we have launched an app enabling instant money transfer from any country. These would increase the remittance inflow further." 

Top News

remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

9h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

11h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

11h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

33m | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online