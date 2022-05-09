Bangladesh seeks diversified investment from US

Economy

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh seeks diversified investment from US

Momen said there are many potential areas where Bangladesh seeks foreign investment

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has urged the US businesses to diversify their investment in Bangladesh going beyond the energy sector.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the call at a meeting with the visiting delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Monday.

"About 90% of current US investment in Bangladesh is in the energy sector. We, obviously, seek more investment in the sector, especially in renewables. We also showed them how they can produce goods here [Bangladesh] in a competitive way," the minister said while talking to reporters after the meeting.

"The US entrepreneurs expressed their interest to invest in the Bangladesh ICT sector as we have some 6.5 lakh freelancers. This is good news. They earlier were not interested to invest in Bangladesh," he said, adding that Bangladesh would try its best to keep the US businesses interest up.

The delegation from the United States, headed by Vice President (Business Development) of Chevron Jay R Pryor, is visiting Bangladesh till 11 May to explore economic opportunities between the two countries. Over 25 executives from across sectors like digital, energy, financial services, insurance and agriculture are part of the executive business delegation.

It also held a meeting with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on the same day.

"We have already implemented 'Digital Bangladesh'. We are now moving towards the 'Smart Bangladesh'.... The US delegation has expressed interest to invest in 'Smart Bangladesh'," said Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private sector industry and investment adviser.

"The visiting delegation informed us that Bangladesh is the number one position in the list of their new investment countries," he said, after the meeting with the Council at the BIDA headquarters in the capital.

"Entrepreneurs of the United States are now investing in the energy sector, but I informed them about many other potential sectors and our promising economic zones." He said the business delegation would also consider bringing investment in the agriculture sector.

"The purpose of the Council's first trade mission to Bangladesh is to renew the old friendship and explore opportunities for new partnerships," said Jay R Pryor. 

He, also inaugural board chair of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, said the US companies wanted to contribute to Bangladesh's impressive economic development. 

 

Top News / Energy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / energy sector / US investments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play