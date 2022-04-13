Bangladesh seeks Canadian investment in waste-to-energy, solar power

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

 

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has sought Canadian investment in waste management and waste-to-power generation as the country has a number of well-reputed companies in this sector.

He made the call at a virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh joint working committee on Tuesday, reads a press release

FBCCI director and member of the committee Syed Almas Kabir urged the Canadian investors to set up factories and produce solar panels in Bangladesh.

At the meeting, Nuzhat Tam Zaman, the Canadian side co-chair of the joint working group on strengthening commercial relations, said Bangladesh has the opportunity to capture the Canadian Outsourcing market.

Most the Canadian companies are used to hiring freelancers from India, Russia, and Ukraine for web development, social media management, digital content production and other IT enabled Services (ITES), she added.

"But the Russia-Ukraine war opens the window for Bangladeshi freelancers to enter into the Canadian market," Nuzhat further said.

Md Jashim Uddin, also Bangladeshi side co-chair of the joint working committee, said more than six lakh skilled Bangladesh freelancers are working in the global outsourcing market.

During the meeting, both sides put emphasis on trade missions for boosting bilateral trade and commerce.

Thomas Timmins from Canada delivered a presentation on renewable energy while EH Arefin Ahmed from Bangladesh made a presentation on the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Shamim Ahmed, former President of Bangladesh Jute Goods Association Shahidul Islam Helal, Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masud Rahman, Saskatchen Trade and Export Partnership President C Dekker, Additional Commerce Secretary Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Trade Commissioner of Canadian High Commission, Dhaka Qazi Golam Farhad and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.

