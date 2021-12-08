Bangladesh receives grants from GAFSP new fund for producer organisations and countries

Bangladesh has received grants from a global fund announced for producer organisations and countries by the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP).

GAFSP has recently announced $121 million in new grants for nine national governments and an additional $30 million for producer organisations based in 12 countries worldwide.

The global fund is dedicated to reducing food insecurity and poverty in low-income countries and aims to strengthen sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems in the world's poorest countries, in response to rising food insecurity linked to Covid-19 and climate change.

For over a decade, GAFSP has supported locally-led, inclusive projects across the entire agriculture value chain – from "farm to fork".

For the first time in its history, GAFSP is providing small-scale grants directly to producer organisations to help meet the demand for financing for smallholder farmers and their organisations.

"Our farmers need finance to lift themselves out of poverty but accessing formal sources of finance is difficult for farmers. GAFSP's innovative approach of providing finance to farmers' organisations directly makes it possible for us to make the investments we need to uplift our community," said Beauty Khatun, member of the Sara Bangla Krishak Society (National Network of Farmers' Organisations) in Bangladesh on the topic.

The new country grants – to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kyrgyz Republic, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Nepal, Senegal, South Sudan, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu – will help countries achieve their national development priorities, such as improving farmers' incomes and enhancing climate resilience, while strengthening private sector engagement.

The new producer organisation grants – in Bangladesh, Burundi, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Honduras, Maldives, Nicaragua, Niger, Senegal, Tanzania, and Uganda – will help strengthen the institutional capacities of these organisations as key economic players in the value chain, including through better access to finance, markets, and innovative solutions for their farmers.

In addition, the Steering Committee approved four country projects totaling $71 million in Cambodia, Honduras, Mauritania, and Somalia contingent on additional donor contributions to the fund.

Farmers, through civil society and farmers' organisations' representatives, have always had a say in GAFSP's decision-making process and are now designing, implementing, and leading on solutions that address their needs as key stakeholders in building sustainable food systems.

"Over the past two years, producer organisations have influenced Covid-19 response plans adopted by policymakers. The opportunity to directly fund these organisations helps increase their agency in revising food and related policies," said Ibrahima Coulibaly, president of the Network of Farmers' Organisations and Smallholder Farmers in West Africa (ROPPA).

"As smallholder farmers, we believe that such critical initiatives will certainly increase the efficiency of Covid-19 response plans, as well as move us closer to a world with Zero Hunger," he added.

The open call for proposals attracted approximately US$1 billion in funding requests – ten times what GAFSP can fund with current resources – and signals the high demand for investment in agriculture in the world's poorest countries.

Proposals were selected based on recommendations of an independent review conducted by global agriculture experts, and then selected through a competitive process by the fund's Steering Committee, composed of donors, recipient countries, civil society organisations, and multilateral development agencies, including the World Bank.

"Investing in resilient, sustainable agriculture and food systems is key to ending hunger and improving food and nutrition security for all in a changing climate. This unprecedented demand for agricultural funding in response to the latest GAFSP Call for Proposals is a clear signal to the international community that we must all step up and put more resources where they can be most impactful," said Dirk Schattschneider, assistant director-general, Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany.