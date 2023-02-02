Bangladesh receives $476m as first instalment of $4.7b IMF loan

Economy

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 07:43 pm

International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB
International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB

Within three days of approval, Bangladesh has received $476 million as the first instalment out of the $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the Bangladesh Bank.

"Bangladesh Bank has received IMF's first instalment on Thursday," Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesman of the Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Release of the first instalment from the IMF has strengthened Bangladesh's depleting foreign exchange reserves to $32.69 billion on Thursday, said the BB spokesman.

The remaining amount will be in six equal instalments of $704 million each.

Bangladesh will get about $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and about $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), according to an IMF press release issued on 31 January.

With the approval of a $1.4 billion loan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), Bangladesh became the first country in Asia to receive a loan from the fund created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to climate change.

For creditors, an IMF loan would be a sign of a country's credit worthiness. In a period of collapsing economies, this could be the difference between bankruptcy and survival. 

The IMF's green light can help Bangladesh secure more than $1 billion in loans from other development partners as well.

According to finance ministry officials, the Bangladesh government pledged to reduce corruption in the country as a condition for the loan amid the forex crunch. The ministry made the commitment in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy signed with the Washington-based lender.

In addition to reducing corruption, there are about 30 conditions in the loan agreement, including dynamic adjustment of fuel prices, bringing down the default loan of state-owned banks to 10%, setting up asset management companies to recover defaulted loans, and leaving the exchange rate to market, according to the officials.

However, the set of conditions does not incorporate lifting the interest rate cap on bank lending and deposits, they added.

Finance ministry officials further said gas and electricity prices have already been hiked as part of IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies.

The agency stipulated that monetary policy announcements should be made four times a year, while Bangladesh has agreed to three announcements per year. And as part of that, the Bangladesh Bank announced a monetary policy in January this year.

The central bank has promised a market-based exchange rate in the new monetary policy as per the IMF terms. The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) has also been decided to be reduced by $1 billion.

Apart from this, the IMF has set conditions for separating the allocation of interest on savings certificates and pensions of government employees from the social safety net allocation, which the Finance Division may implement in the next fiscal year.

IMF

