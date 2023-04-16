Bangladesh receives $958 million remittance in 2 weeks of April

Economy

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 10:55 pm

Bangladesh receives $958 million remittance in 2 weeks of April

Bangladesh received $958 million in remittance in the first two weeks of April as Bangladeshis working abroad sent more money to families ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, $134 million came through six state-owned banks in the first 14 days of April. 

Apart from this, $26 million came through the specialised Bangladesh Agricultural Bank. 

Besides, $794 million came through private sector banks and $3 million came through foreign commercial banks.

In March, the expatriates sent home $2 billion remittance through the banking channel.

The remittance inflow increased in March after six months as bankers offered a maximum Tk117 per dollar when BAFEDA set the rate at Tk107.

Remittance inflow has been recorded below $2 billion since September last year after the Bangladesh Bank reduced the remittance rate to Tk107 from Tk108.

