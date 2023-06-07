Bangladesh receives $858 million from World Bank to improve climate resilient agriculture growth and road safety

Economy

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh receives $858 million from World Bank to improve climate resilient agriculture growth and road safety

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and the World Bank today signed two financing agreements totalling $858 million to enhance climate-resilient agricultural growth, food security, and improve road safety.

The credits are from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) and have a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period.

The $500 million Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience (PARTNER) will help transform the agriculture sector by promoting crop diversification, food safety, and climate resilience across agri-food systems of Bangladesh.

The programme will support sustainable and nutritious food production through greater efficiency in input use, good agriculture practices, and the promotion of stress-tolerant and nutrient-dense varieties.

It will help increase entrepreneurship and access to services by expanding access to digital agricultural services tools, improved food safety processes, and increased female and youth entrepreneurship. It will also help modernise institutions and policies through improved data management, increased research and development activities, and partnerships with global agricultural research institutions and with the private sector.

"Bangladesh has made remarkable development and economic growth since independence.  New frontiers of challenges, like increasing climate change impacts, now call for urgent actions. The World Bank is committed to helping Bangladesh overcome barriers to sustainable and inclusive green growth," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"These two projects will be important to help the country remain on a sustainable growth path through boosting climate-resilient agricultural productivity and enhancing the income of hundreds and thousands of farmers as well as protect the people and the economy from the loss caused by untimely deaths, disabilities, and injuries resulting from road crashes," he added.

The $358 million Road Safety Project—which is the first dedicated road safety project in South Asia supported by the World Bank—will help the country improve road safety and reduce deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes in selected high-risk highways and district roads.

In two national highways—N4 (Gazipur-Elenga) and N6 (Natore to Nawabganj)—the project will pilot comprehensive road safety measures, including improved engineering designs, signing and marking, pedestrian facilities, speed enforcement, and emergency care. 

It will help modernise the capacity of the Traffic Police and highway patrol to manage speeding and prevent risky road user behaviour.

To improve post-crash care, it will set up an ambulance service via a toll-free number and upgraded emergency care services in selected district hospitals, and Upazila Health Complexes along the two national highway corridors.

"These two projects will contribute to the country's vision of achieving upper-middle income status by 2031," said Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division, Government of Bangladesh.

"Our National Agriculture Policy places high priority to ensure nutrition, food security, and climate resilient agriculture and the new Road Transport Act places a substantial focus on road safety. By ensuring food security, empowering farmers, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship as well as improving road safety management and minimizing tragic loss of human lives, these two projects will contribute to sustainable economic growth," she added.

The agreement was signed by Sharifa Khan and Abdoulaye Seck on behalf of Bangladesh and the World Bank, respectively.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA programme totalling $16.3 billion. The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed about $40 billion in grants, interest-free and concessional credits to the country since its independence.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Bank / road safety / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

4h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

8h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

5h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

3h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

4h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

22h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection