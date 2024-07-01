Bangladesh receives $2.54bn in remittance in June, highest in 47 months

Economy

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 05:19 pm

Bangladesh has witnessed increased remittance inflow in recent months, with earnings crossing $2 billion in June, May and April consecutively

Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh received $23.92 billion in inward remittances in the recently concluded fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), with $2.542 billion coming in June, according to central bank data released today (1 July).

The remittance inflow in June is the highest in 47 months, as expats sent more money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Besides, the country witnessed the highest remittance inflow in FY24 in the last three years.

Bangladesh has witnessed increased remittance inflow in recent months, with earnings crossing $2 billion in June, May and April consecutively.

