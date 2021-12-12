Bangladesh now a digital economy: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh has now become a digital economy and the country is now a role model of development to the world.

"Information technology is changing day by day. To keep pace with the world, we have to adapt with the establishment of Digital Bangladesh. As developing countries, we are ahead of our neighbors in various social indicators," he was addressing a function virtually at the Foreign Service Academy here, marking the "Digital Bangladesh Day" on Sunday.

The minister said his ministry is always providing the desired services to the service seekers through maximum use of information technology. For further facilitation of consular and administrative services to the service seekers, the ministry added its 62 services in MyGov platform. The process is underway to provide these services through National Call Center 333 and Union Digital Center.

"In collaboration with the A2I project, the ministry has also created a unified website for all Bangladeshi missions abroad to facilitate its services. To modernise the data storage system, the ministry also started the process to create a Digital Archive. To ensure transparency and accountability, the ministry is going to introduce Government Resource Planning (GRP) and digital documents in the missions," Abdul Momen said.

Moreover, the work of creating Digital Service Design Lab (DSDL) is also going on with the help of A2I project. The ministry is modernising its services in line with the development of information technology, he added.

The minister further said, "From now on, we're live on the MyGov application platform, and for the first time in the ministry's history, our services are available from the village level."

"We have a plan to introduce a neural network among all the missions and headquarters along with A2I. With this, Bangladesh can tap the potential of business, trade, education, medicine, entrepreneurship and innovation with all over the world."

"Artificial intelligence is not far away- and the foreign ministry will be the first in Bangladesh to use artificial intelligence. Our aim is to stand side by side with all the innovative and economic and commercial initiatives of the government," he said.

In his keynote address, Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen said the country needs to gradually introduce artificial intelligence, blockchain and other modern technologies for the betterment of the people and availing the benefits of digital Bangladesh.

The foreign minister left Dhaka for Turkey on Sunday morning to attend the unveiling ceremony of a bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the inauguration of a park named after Bangabandhu in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.