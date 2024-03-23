Bangladesh, Nepal keen to boost bilateral trade

Visiting State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Nepalese Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari today (23 March) discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest at a hotel in Nepal.

They also put emphasis on easy communication between local Banglabandha and Nepal's Kakarbhita by land and expansion of trade.

Visiting Kakarbhita this morning, the state minister noted Kakarbhita land port is 37 kilometres off Banglabandha land port and this territory is part of India.

He said they discussed how Nepal can join Bangladesh using 37 Km of India's land directly. Bangladesh, India and Nepal will work together to use this route directly.

The state minister on Friday visited Phuentsholing border of Bhutan through "Banglabandha Land Port" in Panchagarh district and Phulbari land port in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal of India.

Welcomed by Phuentsholing Governor Karmi Jurmi on the Phuentsholing border, the state minister went to Pasakha land port from the border where he discussed expansion of trade between the countries.

Banglabandha is 142 kilometres off of Bhutan's bordering area Phuentsholing.

Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Salahuddin Roman Chowdhury, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Munshi Md Moniruzzaman, part-time member of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Land Port Authority Ziauddin Ahmed Bhuiyan and Superintending Engineer of the Land Port Authority M Hasan Ali were present during the meeting with Nepalese commerce minister.