Bangladesh, Nepal keen to boost bilateral trade

Economy

UNB
23 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Nepal keen to boost bilateral trade

They also put emphasis on easy communication between local Banglabandha and Nepal's Kakarbhita by land and expansion of trade

UNB
23 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:24 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Visiting State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Nepalese Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari today (23 March) discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest at a hotel in Nepal.

They also put emphasis on easy communication between local Banglabandha and Nepal's Kakarbhita by land and expansion of trade.

Visiting Kakarbhita this morning, the state minister noted Kakarbhita land port is 37 kilometres off Banglabandha land port and this territory is part of India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said they discussed how Nepal can join Bangladesh using 37 Km of India's land directly. Bangladesh, India and Nepal will work together to use this route directly.

The state minister on Friday visited Phuentsholing border of Bhutan through "Banglabandha Land Port" in Panchagarh district and Phulbari land port in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal of India.

Welcomed by Phuentsholing Governor Karmi Jurmi on the Phuentsholing border, the state minister went to Pasakha land port from the border where he discussed expansion of trade between the countries.

Banglabandha is 142 kilometres off of Bhutan's bordering area Phuentsholing.

Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Salahuddin Roman Chowdhury, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Munshi Md Moniruzzaman, part-time member of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Land Port Authority Ziauddin Ahmed Bhuiyan and Superintending Engineer of the Land Port Authority M Hasan Ali were present during the meeting with Nepalese commerce minister.

Top News

Kakarbhita land port / Banglabandha Land Port / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

10h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

10h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

15h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

2h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

4h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

1h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

4h | Videos