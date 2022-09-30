Bangladesh needs promotional campaigns in Turkey to attract FDI: DCCI

Bangladesh needs to conduct promotional campaigns in Turkey to attract investors from the Middle East country, according to the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

DCCI made the observation as a 86-member business delegation led by the chamber President Rizwan Rahman is now visiting Istanbul, Turkiye with a view to explore new horizons of trade and investment opportunities and attract FDI to Bangladesh.

The visiting delegation attended a forum on "Exploring trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Turkiye" organised by Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DEIK) on 29 September at a city hotel in Istanbul, Turkiye.

During the meeting, Chairman of DEIK/Turkiye-Bangladesh Business Council Onur Ozden said Turkish entrepreneurs are already in operation in Bangladesh and the others are very keen to explore these possibilities further. But the bilateral trade between these two countries should be increased and for that exchange of such business delegations would be the best option.

Ambassador of Turkey in Bangladesh Mostafa Osman Turan said, "Bangladesh is a land of opportunities and is giving different fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the foreign investors. But it is not well known in Turkiye."

He also said that at present bilateral trade has crossed $1.3 billion and it has a potential to grow more.

"Bangladesh's market is a large market and Turkish investors may explore this opportunity. Infrastructure development, policy reforms and ease of business registration process will attract Turkish investors in Bangladesh," the Turkish ambassador noted.

Ambassador of Bangladesh in Ankara Mosud Mannan said that the existing bilateral trade has the potential to reach $2 billion. But for that the private sector of both the countries need to play a catalytic role.

He also said that despite there being a language barrier between the two countries, still it can be overcome.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman suggested forming a Turkey-Bangladesh joint economic commission with an active participation of the private sector. He invited Turkish carpet makers to import quality jute from Bangladesh.

He further termed RMG value chain, automotive, leather and footwear, pharmaceutical, plastic and infrastructure as the potential sectors for Turkish entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

Later he said that we need to figure out if there are any tariff and non-tariff barriers in terms of exporting to Turkey.

He also stressed on knowledge transfer and technology transfer, research and knowledge sharing. Bangladesh is ready to take Turkish investment right at this moment, he added.

More than 110 companies invited by DEIK joined for an interactive B2B session with the DCCI business delegation members after the business forum.

At the end, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Istanbul Gedik University.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and President, Board of Trustees, Istanbul Gedik University Hulya Gedik signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mohammad Nore-Alam, Consul General of Bangladesh to Istanbul was also present during the meeting.