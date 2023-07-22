Bangladesh needs to promote its products in India, China: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh needs to promote its goods in India and China to increase the market share in both markets.

He made the observation while speaking at 'FBCCI Members Night 2023' at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Saturday (22 July).

He also requested the upcoming FBCCI board to take initiative to explore some new markets as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked to increase the export to $300 billion by 2041.

Jashim Uddin said, "Many of us thought that the relationship between India and China is not good. But surprisingly the trade between the two countries is about $150 billion, while exports between Bangladesh and India is only $16 billion."

Mentioning the country's strengths, he said Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of ready-made garments and produces world class ceramics items.

The FBCCI president also said, "We should increase the promotion of all the products that we have of world quality. This campaign is needed in various countries including India and China. New markets need to be found. Exports of ready-made garments currently account for about 86% of total exports.

"We have to look at other products as well. We should go to the world market with all the products in which we are leading, including leather, textile products."

The RMG sector has an opportunity to diversify especially in manmade fibre, he added.