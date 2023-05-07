Bangladesh may face impediments in RMG export in post-LDC era: Commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh has said that Bangladesh may have to face different impediments in exporting readymade garments (RMG) in the post-LDC (least developed country) graduation era.

"So, we have to ensure some policy supports to continue the trend in RMG exports as well as competitiveness in the global market," he said while addressing a validation workshop titled: "Study on policy support and incentives before and after LDC graduation for RMG sector" at Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institution (BFTI) on Sunday.

With BFTI chief executive officer Md Jafar Uddin in the chair, the event was also addressed by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) vice chairman AHM Ahsan while BFTI director general Md Obaidul Azam conducted the function.

Md Jafar Uddin said the optimum use of the incentives and subsidy in the RMG exports should be fully ensured before the LDC graduation.