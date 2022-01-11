Bangladesh to make its own cars: Industries minister

Economy

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 05:26 pm

Representational image/Pixabay
Representational image/Pixabay

Efforts are underway to make cars in Bangladesh by Pragoti Industries, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today.

"Not just assembling cars, we will produce cars in Bangladesh as well.

A memorandum of understanding has already been signed with Mitsubishi Motors to set up a factory in Bangladesh," the minister said in a programme.

The industries minister also hoped that different ministries would purchase the cars made by Pragoti Industries, a state-owned enterprise set up by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Chairman Md Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan presided over the event and special guests on the occasion were - Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed, Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Director General of Manpower Employment and Training Bureau Md Shahidul Alam.

On 30 November 2021, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment issued a work order for the purchase of 73 double cabin pick-ups at a total cost of Tk31.75 crore (per pickup costing Tk43.50 lakh for this project. The vehicles were handed over to the project stakeholders by Pragoti Industries Limited on Tuesday (11 January).

Speaking as the special guest, Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed said that teaching driving is a good way to create skilled manpower.

"We are trying to create one lakh skilled drivers by providing training. The Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment might sign a memorandum of understanding to work together in this regard," he added.

