The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is likely to provide budgetary support of $600 million to Bangladesh, says Planning Minister MA Mannan.

The minister made the statement following a meeting with the outgoing Jica Country Director Jica Yuho Hayakawa and his replacement Ichiguchi Tomohide on Monday.

The terms of the loan will be finalised later, MA Mannan told reporters when asked for details.