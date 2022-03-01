Bangladesh keen to import 1 million metric tonnes more LNG from Qatar 

Economy

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh keen to import 1 million metric tonnes more LNG from Qatar 

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:54 pm
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid gave the proposal to his counterpart Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in Doha on Tuesday, read a power and energy ministry press release.   

The state minister made the proposal after the plan to import low-priced LNG from the spot market failed. He also proposed a side letter agreement along with the existing long term agreement. 

Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar since 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 16 January in 2011. 

Following  the MoU, a 15-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on 25 September, 2017 to supply 1.8-2.5 million metric tons (MTPA) of LNG annually.

Petrobangla has purchased 8.424 million metric tons of LNG through 137 cargoes till January 2022.

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Saad Sherida Al Kabir cordially accepted Bangladesh's offer and directed Qatar Gas and Qatar Energy to sit with Petrobangla to discuss the proposed issues.

Saad Sherida Al Kabir and Nasrul Hamid led the delegations of their respective countries in the meeting. Qatar Gas CEO Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar Energy Executive Vice President (EVP) Jassim Al-Marzouqi, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) managing director Javed Chowdhury were, among other, present on the occasion.

Top News

LNG / qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

12h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

13h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

2h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

2h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

3h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy