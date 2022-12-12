Bangladesh, Japan to start joint feasibility study for FTA 

Economy

TBS Report 
12 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Japan to start joint feasibility study for FTA 

TBS Report 
12 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 04:18 pm
Bangladesh, Japan to start joint feasibility study for FTA 

In order to increase trade and investment between Bangladesh and Japan, the two countries will hold a joint feasibility study as part of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). 

In a press release issued Monday (12 December), the commerce ministry said Japan and Bangladesh can start the negotiation for an FTA/EPA on the basis of the feasibility study report after it is completed. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi declared the joint statement on the FTA feasibility study during a meeting at the ministry. Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were also present. 

Bangladesh has been negotiating with several trade partners to sign FTAs, preferential trade agreements (PTAs), comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPAs) and comprehensive economic trade partnership agreements (CETAs) for retaining Bangladesh's preferential trade benefits once it makes the United Nations status graduation from a least developed to a developing nation in 2026.

Trade benefits for being the least developed country (LDC) will come to an end with the LDC graduation in 2026, and in 2029 in the European Union (EU) as the EU offered a grace period of three years to prepare for the graduation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-Japan / FTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

4h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

4h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

5h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

19h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis