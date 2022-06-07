Bangladesh, Japan need to sign FTA soon: Japanese Ambassador

Economy

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Japan need to sign FTA soon: Japanese Ambassador

The ambassador mentioned about a recent survey that found 85% of the Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh want the signing

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 04:12 pm
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki. Photo: Collected
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki. Photo: Collected

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said that both Bangladesh and Japan need to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) as already the majority of companies on both sides want such engagement.  

"We need to have a new agreement, a new bilateral agreement. Then the conclusion is free trade agreement or broader, namely an economic partnership agreement. So, there is a good reason to proceed with this possibility," he said during a dialogue at the National Press Club organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Tuesday (7 June). 

"In fact, the ministry of commerce here has requested to initiate the joint feasibility study of the free trade agreement. The ministry in Tokyo is reconsidering this possibility. Hope we can start a new framework of consultation between the two governments before ending this milestone year," he added.

The ambassador mentioned about a recent survey that found 85% of the Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh want the signing of an FTA between Japan and Bangladesh to continue duty-market access even after the graduation of Bangladesh from the least developed country to a developing one in 2026.

The study was jointly conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization and the Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The survey was conducted among 300 companies from 5 August to 14 October 2021.

Out of 300 companies, 142 are Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh and 155 are local firms.

Some 111 Japanese companies hoped for the bilateral FTA and only one company in the RMG sector denied the agreement because of incentives for garment factories housed in export processing zones, the survey report said.

The Japanese companies said that bilateral FTA was mandatory as once the GSP was abolished after graduation, it would be difficult for Bangladesh to differentiate competitiveness with the neighbouring country India.

If the preferential treatment is continued by the bilateral agreement, relocation from Bangladesh to other countries could be avoided, the report said.

The survey found that if the FTA was not signed to retain the duty benefit after Bangladesh's graduation, 20% of companies wanted to relocate from the country to other competitive countries like countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China and India.

Japan is one of the billion-dollar export markets in Asia for Bangladesh.

The Japanese Ambassador also said that the inauguration of the Padma bridge will boost foreign investors' confidence in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-Japan / FTA / Ito Naoki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

6h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

8h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

16m | Videos
Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

2h | Videos
What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

9h | Videos
How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata