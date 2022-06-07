Bangladesh, Japan need to sign FTA soon: Japanese Ambassador

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said that both Bangladesh and Japan need to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) as already the majority of companies on both sides want such engagement.

"We need to have a new agreement, a new bilateral agreement. Then the conclusion is free trade agreement or broader, namely an economic partnership agreement. So, there is a good reason to proceed with this possibility," he said during a dialogue at the National Press Club organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Tuesday (7 June).

"In fact, the ministry of commerce here has requested to initiate the joint feasibility study of the free trade agreement. The ministry in Tokyo is reconsidering this possibility. Hope we can start a new framework of consultation between the two governments before ending this milestone year," he added.

The ambassador mentioned about a recent survey that found 85% of the Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh want the signing of an FTA between Japan and Bangladesh to continue duty-market access even after the graduation of Bangladesh from the least developed country to a developing one in 2026.

The study was jointly conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization and the Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The survey was conducted among 300 companies from 5 August to 14 October 2021.

Out of 300 companies, 142 are Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh and 155 are local firms.

Some 111 Japanese companies hoped for the bilateral FTA and only one company in the RMG sector denied the agreement because of incentives for garment factories housed in export processing zones, the survey report said.

The Japanese companies said that bilateral FTA was mandatory as once the GSP was abolished after graduation, it would be difficult for Bangladesh to differentiate competitiveness with the neighbouring country India.

If the preferential treatment is continued by the bilateral agreement, relocation from Bangladesh to other countries could be avoided, the report said.

The survey found that if the FTA was not signed to retain the duty benefit after Bangladesh's graduation, 20% of companies wanted to relocate from the country to other competitive countries like countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China and India.

Japan is one of the billion-dollar export markets in Asia for Bangladesh.

The Japanese Ambassador also said that the inauguration of the Padma bridge will boost foreign investors' confidence in Bangladesh.