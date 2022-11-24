Bangladesh Investment Summit in Japan postponed

Hotel New Otani in Japan, the venue where Bangladesh Investment Summit was scheduled to be held on 30 November. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Investment Summit, scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan, has been postponed.

The Summit has been postponed for the time being due to the postponement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, said the organisers.

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) organised the Summit.

A BSEC official said they have been thinking about organising the Summit online. However, the decision was not finalised until Thursday night.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to visit Japan on 29 November.

Aligning with her visit to Japan, the conference titled the "Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh Investment Summit" was scheduled to be held at Hotel New Otani on 30 November.

All the preparations were almost completed, but the Summit was postponed on Thursday.

Regarding the postponement of the PM's visit to Japan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said several issues regarding bilateral agreements and memorandum of understanding have not yet been resolved.

Discussion in this regard is going on, Shahriar Alam told journalists after a meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke at a Dhaka hotel.