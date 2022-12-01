Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo kicks off

Economy

Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo kicks off

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A three-day Tourism Expo kicked off in Dhaka on Thursday (1 December) to boost the travel business in the country.                   

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) organised the event titled "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. 

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the expo.     

According to organisers, airlines, hospitals, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other travel and tourism-related service organisations from more than 15 countries are participating in the expo as exhibitors. 

The countries include India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.                                                         

The service providers are offering discounts on tourism products in the event.             

By participating in the expo, business connections and relationships will be created between travel agents and tour operators and the country's public will get to know about global travel information, packages and air tickets, say organisers.                                            

 

