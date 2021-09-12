Bangladesh International Investment Summit to be held on 28-29 November

Guests at the summit declaration event. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) with support from International Finance Corporation (IFC) will host the Bangladesh International Investment Summit (BIIS) 2021 on 28-29 November.

A press conference was held marking the official announcement of the event (Summit Declaration) alongside the logo and website unveiling ceremony on Sunday at BIDA Multipurpose Hall.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event virtually, said a press release.

The BIIS 2021 will promote opportunities in high-growth thrust sectors by hosting both in-person and virtual participants.

The event will be hosted at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment affairs adviser to the prime minister, was present as the chief guest of the summit declaration.

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Public Private Partnership Authority ( PPPA) CEO Sultana Afroz and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Chairman Md Jasim Uddin were also present at the programme.