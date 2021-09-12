Bangladesh International Investment Summit to be held on 28-29 November

Economy

TBS Report 
12 September, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 11:34 am

Related News

Bangladesh International Investment Summit to be held on 28-29 November

TBS Report 
12 September, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 11:34 am
Guests at the summit declaration event. Photo: TBS
Guests at the summit declaration event. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) with support from International Finance Corporation (IFC) will host the Bangladesh International Investment Summit (BIIS) 2021 on 28-29 November. 

A press conference was held marking the official announcement of the event (Summit Declaration) alongside the logo and website unveiling ceremony on Sunday at BIDA Multipurpose Hall. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event virtually, said a press release. 

The BIIS 2021 will promote opportunities in high-growth thrust sectors by hosting both in-person and virtual participants. 

The event will be hosted at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment affairs adviser to the prime minister, was present as the chief guest of the summit declaration. 

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam,  Public Private Partnership Authority ( PPPA) CEO Sultana Afroz and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Chairman Md Jasim Uddin were also present at the programme.  

 

Bida / IFC / BEZA / BEPZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues