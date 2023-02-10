Bangladesh, Indonesia top markets for India's sugar exports, says Indian trade association

Economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:00 am

Related News

Bangladesh, Indonesia top markets for India's sugar exports, says Indian trade association

Sugar exports from India, a major sugar-producing country, stood at 112 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:00 am
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

India has exported 27.83 lakh tonnes of sugar till 9 February of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, with Bangladesh and Indonesia being the top markets, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Thursday (10 February).

Among other nations, India has exported 2.47 lakh tonnes of the sweetener to Djibouti, 2.46 lakh tonnes to Somalia and 2.06 lakh tonnes to the UAE from October to 9 February, reports Business Standard citing a statement by AISTA. 

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. The Indian government has allowed the export of 60 lakh tonnes till May of the 2022-23 marketing year.

According to AISTA, mills in India have exported a total of 27,83,536 tonnes of sugar from 1 October, 2022 to 9 February this year. About 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar is under loading, while 3.79 lakh tonnes of sugar has been delivered to refineries, considered to be deemed export in the said period, it added.

Sugar exports from India, a major sugar-producing country, stood at 112 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

However, sugar output will be lower at 35.8 million tonnes during the 2022-23 marketing year, from a record 36.5 million tonnes in the previous year, as per AISTA's initial projections.

Top News

Sugar / export / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

1h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

2h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

22h | Panorama
Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

32m | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

18h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

23h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday