Bangladesh, Indonesia top markets for India's sugar exports, says Indian trade association

India has exported 27.83 lakh tonnes of sugar till 9 February of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, with Bangladesh and Indonesia being the top markets, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Thursday (10 February).

Among other nations, India has exported 2.47 lakh tonnes of the sweetener to Djibouti, 2.46 lakh tonnes to Somalia and 2.06 lakh tonnes to the UAE from October to 9 February, reports Business Standard citing a statement by AISTA.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. The Indian government has allowed the export of 60 lakh tonnes till May of the 2022-23 marketing year.

According to AISTA, mills in India have exported a total of 27,83,536 tonnes of sugar from 1 October, 2022 to 9 February this year. About 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar is under loading, while 3.79 lakh tonnes of sugar has been delivered to refineries, considered to be deemed export in the said period, it added.

Sugar exports from India, a major sugar-producing country, stood at 112 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

However, sugar output will be lower at 35.8 million tonnes during the 2022-23 marketing year, from a record 36.5 million tonnes in the previous year, as per AISTA's initial projections.