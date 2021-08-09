Bangladesh to import green chillis from India to keep domestic prices from rising

Economy

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 07:34 pm

Bangladesh has started importing green chillis from India through the Bhomra and Sona Masjid land ports to keep the supply and price of chilli stable in the country.

The necessary import permits have already been issued, a Commerce Ministry press release said on Monday.

Two trucks of green chillis reached Bangladesh across the Bhomra land port on Monday and twelve more trucks will arrive soon.

Importer JK Enterprise is importing the chillis from India at the Bhomra land port.   

Another three importing agencies will import 650 metric tons of green chillis via the Sona Masjid land port, tomorrow.

