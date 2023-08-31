Bangladesh, Hong Kong sign avoidance of double taxation agreement

Economy

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:46 pm

Bangladesh, Hong Kong sign avoidance of double taxation agreement

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh signed a comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement (CDTA) with Hong Kong for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance on Wednesday (30 August).

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem signed the comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement (CDTA) on behalf of the Bangladesh government while Christopher Hui, secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, represented the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People's Republic of China.

Prior to this, a meeting was held between the two high officials to discuss the issues of mutual concern, reads a press release.

Earlier, the first and second rounds of negotiation on the agreement were held in 2011 and 2014 respectively, without making much headway.

With the continuous effort of the consulate since January 2022 along with the active collaboration of the NBR, both parties could settle their differences to finalise the agreement during the third round of the negotiation held from 29 August to 1 September 2022 in a virtual platform.

Hong Kong has been one of the top ten sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh for several years.

It is expected that the signing of this agreement would create opportunities for more investment by the investors of Hong Kong in Bangladesh

