Bangladesh to get more FDI: Finance Minister

Economy

BSS
23 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to get more FDI: Finance Minister

Finance Minister hopes the special economic zone exclusively being developed for Japanese investors will attract more FDI

BSS
23 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Bangladesh to get more FDI: Finance Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday expressed his high optimism that Bangladesh would get more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coming days since the country is a very good destination for making investments.

"Bangladesh is a very good place for making investment. Bangladesh is not lagging behind in attracting investment compared to other countries. The country will get more FDI and it's my belief," he said.

The finance minister said this virtually after chairing two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

He said the CCEA meeting approved a proposal in principle for signing development agreement and land lease agreement between Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and the Bangladesh SEZ Ltd for developing the special economic zone exclusively for the Japanese investors being set up on 1,000 acres of land at Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj.

Bangladesh SEZ Ltd is a joint venture of Beza and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

The finance minister said that it was a long cherished thing that the Japanese investments would come to Bangladesh in a large scale while a series of meetings to this end were held between him and the Japanese ambassador, JICA Country representative and other concerned officials.

"Once the Japanese SEZ is developed, it will be a milestone for the country and we'll see a lot more projects like this in the future. Now we have all kinds of physical and non-physical infrastructures," he added.

He also hoped that after completion, this Japanese SEZ would create a huge employment opportunities in the country.

Joining the briefing, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that the day's CCEA meeting approved a proposal in principle from the power division for procuring spares, consumables and schedule maintenance works under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Siemens, Germany for the Ghorashal 365MW combined cycle power plant.

Besides, he informed that another proposal from Ministry of Agriculture was approved in principle in the meeting under which necessary products and services would be procured under DPM method for hosting the 36th session of FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) to be held in Bangladesh for the first time from 8-11 March this year.

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Foreign direct investment (FDI) / Japanese Economic Zone / Araihazar special economic zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

6h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

52m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

57m | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

57m | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused