Bangladesh to get $0.176 million from FAO for three projects

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 07:34 pm

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance signed three technical assistance project agreements with the UN organisation to this end on Wednesday

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will provide Bangladesh with $1,76,000 for three technical assistant projects aimed to strengthen the country's agricultural and environmental sectors.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance signed three technical assistance project agreements with the UN organisation to this end on Wednesday (19 July), according to an ERD press statement.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and FAO Bangladesh Representative Robert D Simpson signed the project agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among the projects, Bangladesh will get $82,000 under a regional project aiming to enable inclusive and effective blended investment in agri-food systems in the context of the Hand in Hand Initiative (regional project);

The country will also get $65,000 under a global project that aims to introduce innovative approaches for better plant production.

Moreover, the FAO will give $29,000 under another global project to scale-up climate actions to enhance Nationally Determined Contributions and climate and livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture will implement two projects, while the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will implement one project.

These projects align with the targets and strategies of the 8th Five Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals, supporting Bangladesh's efforts to develop more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems. 

The project implementation is in accordance with the FAO's Country Programming Framework 2022-2026, which focuses on achieving better production, nutrition, environment, and quality of life for all, leaving no one behind.

Since Bangladesh became a member of FAO in 1973, the organisation has been providing technical and financial support in the fields of food, agriculture (crops, fisheries, livestock), and the environment, according to the press statement.

To date, FAO has assisted Bangladesh in 400 projects. FAO actively shares global innovations and good practices related to agriculture at the country level.

