Bangladesh forex reserves increases by $318m to reach $19.53b thanks to additional remittances

Economy

UNB
20 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh forex reserves increases by $318m to reach $19.53b thanks to additional remittances

Bangladeshi expatriates have sent about $1.65 billion as remittances in the first 14 days of this month ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

UNB
20 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:23 pm
Illustration: Freepik
Illustration: Freepik

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose by US $318 million in the span of a week to hit $19.53 billion on 19 June.

Bangladeshi expatriates have sent about $1.65 billion as remittances in the first 14 days of this month ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the latest update of Bangladesh Bank, the foreign exchange reserves was $19.21 billion on June 12. The reserves increased to $19.53 billion on June 19.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign exchange flow will continue to rise in the coming weeks as the country is set to receive $1.65 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank before the end of this June.

The IMF may release $1.15 billion in the third instalment of its $4.7 billion loan in the last week of June while the WB is going to provide $500 million in budget support. This may send the reserves above $21 billion.

The latest improvement in the forex reserves situation comes a month after the central bank relinquished its control over the rate-setting mechanism and introduced a more flexible exchange rate regime.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / remittance / Forex reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

11h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

4h | Videos