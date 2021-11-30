Bangladesh Finance signs CBS agreement with LEADS Corporation

Bangladesh Finance and LEADS Corporation Limited have signed a "Core Banking Solutions" (CBS) agreement.

The signing ceremony was held at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.

According to the agreement, LEADS Corporation Limited will provide a sariah - based Islamic finance service to Bangladesh Finance's Islamic Wing customers.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, and Anisur Rahman Khan, chief marketing officer of LEADS Corporation Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other senior officials from both institutions were also present at the event.