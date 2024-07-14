Bangladesh fears revenue shortfall as India's Petrapole port halts service for 10hrs every day

The Indian authorities also did not provide any deadline when the daily closure will end. 

Trucks near Petrapole port in India. File Photo: Collected
Bangladeshi officials are fearing revenue loss as South Asia's largest land port located along the international border between India and Bangladesh has stopped operating for 10 hours every day since 11 July.

The Petrapole Land Port authorities in India are yet to provide any reason for the closure from 6pm to 8am every day, said officials of Benapole Land Authority, where goods sent through Petrapole port go to enter the country.

The Indian authorities also did not provide any deadline when the daily closure will end. 

Industry insiders say due to the 10 hour halt everyday, there may be a major shortfall in Benapole port's revenue due to reduced imports while Bangladeshi importers may be affected by delays in product delivery.

Rezaul Karim, director (traffic) of Benapole Land Port Authority, said trade services were running 24 hours at Benapole port but since 11 July, Petrapole port authorities are not allowing cargo trucks to enter Benapole after evening. 

"Petrapole port authority has been asked the reason for the closure of trade services after evening. They said they will discuss the matter with the authorities concerned," he added.

Benapole C&F Agent Association International Checkpost Affairs Secretary Sultan Mahmud Bipul said, "Benapole port has set a target of Tk6,705 crore for revenue from imported goods for the fiscal year 2024-25. 

"If the 24-hour import facility is discontinued, the revenue will be adversely affected."

Ziaur Rahman, general secretary of Benapole Landport Importers and Exporters Association, said, "Traders have to face the biggest loss with perishable food products due to the halt. Since the goods trucks cannot enter after the evening, the trade deficit will increase."

