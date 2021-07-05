Bangladesh export market on the path to recovery clocking $38.75 billion in FY21

Bangladesh is on the path to returning to normalcy after a Covid-19 hit period, with the country posting exports worth $38.75 billion dollars in the fiscal year 2020-2021, recording a growth rate of 15.10%.

The export growth is riding on RMG export recovery which earned $31.45 billion showing a 12.55% growth rate, according to statistics published by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

Besides, jute and jute goods, home textiles and agricultural products are three other sectors to have crossed the $1bn mark.

The growth, however, is less than the pre-pandemic fiscal 2018-19, which was $40.53 billion.