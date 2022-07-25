Bangladesh expects JICA to increase project funding and budgetary support: Mustafa Kamal

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would increase the financial assistance to implement various important projects along with necessary budgetary support considering the global uncertainty, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has hoped.

"JICA would increase funding for our important projects and necessary budgetary assistance taking into consideration the future global uncertainty," Mustafa Kamal said this on Sunday during a meeting with the JICA President Akihiko Tanaka at the secretariat.

Reminiscing the first ever budgetary support that Japan provided to Bangladesh at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister termed it historical for both the country.

Photo: Collected

"It helped mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic and tackle the crises arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war. Japan is gradually becoming the single biggest bilateral development partner for Bangladesh," said Mustafa Kamal.

Responding to the minister, Akihiko Tanaka said that Bangladesh is considered to be an important country for JICA's assistance. Bangladesh is also ahead of many of its neighbouring countries in economic and social indicators. As Bangladesh has shown success in implementing the assistance provided, it has helped the country secure a significant position in the country list of JICA's development assistance.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and JICA Resident Representative Hayakawa were present, among others, in the meeting.