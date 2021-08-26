Bangladesh economy to overcome Covid impact in 12 months: S&P 

Economy

TBS Report 
26 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh economy to overcome Covid impact in 12 months: S&P 

TBS Report 
26 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:59 pm
FILE PHOTO: The S&amp;P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, US, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, US, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Global Rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) in a recent report said Bangladesh's healthy economic growth is expected to overcome the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic over the next 12 months.

The agency also affirmed short term "B" rating and long term "-BB" rating for Bangladesh. 

According to the S&P report, Bangladesh's economy is gradually recovering, although Covid-19 risks to fiscal and external metrics are likely to persist over the coming year.

"Bangladesh's resilient economy stands out against the sovereign's weak revenue generation capacity, which is likely to limit fiscal consolidation progress," S&P said in a statement.

It also predicted that Bangladesh's economic recovery momentum will continue to build over the next one to two years following a real expansion of 5.5% in the fiscal year ended June 2021.

However, a highly concentrated political landscape may constrain the effectiveness of institutions and limits checks and balances on the government.

"We expect the impact on economic growth to be much more contained than in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 because recent measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus are more calibrated and are generally lifted more quickly if infections continue to decline," S&P statement read.

Bangladesh's fiscal deficit is likely to remain elevated this year owing to some additional pandemic-related expenditure, along with the government's modest revenue performance. 

S&P forecast the associated change in net general government debt to average 5.6% of GDP annually over fiscals 2022-2024.

"Bangladesh's current account deficit to increase this fiscal year to about 1.8% of GDP," it predicted. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

S&P / Bangladesh / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 